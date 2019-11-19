peacefully transitioned to heaven on November 16,2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of Retired Senator Charlie Dannelly; and loving and caring mother to their son, Charlie Dannelly, II.
The memorial services to honor her life will be held at future date.
The immediate family would like to thank all the family and friends who provided constant, attentive, care and support over the years, including: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for its consistent and dependable outreach: the wonderful staff at Novant Hospital and Hospice of Huntersville for their never-ending attentive care.
A very special thanks to our surrogate children, Jaci Robinson Ross and her husband, Herb, for their everlasting devotion.
The family also thanks our Goddaughter, Barbara Waymer and Joni McMillian Davis; The Ramseur Family; Cosmetologist Mattie Brown for love , support and attention for many years. Additionally, the family would like to gratefully acknowledge the following home caregivers for their ceaseless care since 2013: Ida Taylor, Harriett "Kim" Wadlington, Sandra Young, Shirley Osborne, Sydney Dunner, Mystina Kidd and Larissa Sharpley.
