Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28707 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207

Rose March Daniel, age 100, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She had been a resident of Sharon Towers for 30 years. Rose was born in Charlotte on August 19, 1919 and was the youngest child of David Alexander March and Rose Hess March.



Rose graduated from Central High School at age 15 and graduated from Spencerian Business School eight months later. At age 59, she graduated summa cum laude from Queens College. She served Queens in many capacities, including President of the National Alumni Board of Directors, Alumni Representative of the Queens Board of Trustees, President of Queens College Women's Club, President of the Queens College Friends of the Library, and Assistant Director of Admissions. In 1994, Queens conferred on Rose the coveted Honorary Service Award and named her Trustee Emerita in 2010.



Rose was active in the Charlotte community for many years and received numerous honors, including Secretary of the Year Award from the Charlotte Chapter of the National Secretary's Association, member of the Board of Directors of the Shepherd's Center, President of the Charlotte Chapter of NSA-RSESA-Carolina Court, and the Order of the Amaranth-The Minikins, and the Lori Book Club. She was an Elder at Myers Park Presbyterian Church and served as President of the MPPC Women of the Church. At Sharon Towers she was the organizing President of the Residents' Council and served on the Board of Directors.



Rose was a member of the Charlotte Country Club and many luncheon, dinner and bridge groups until her health declined. She had close ties with all her family and a wide circle of friends. Rose lived her long life to the fullest and truly enriched the lives of those around her. The family appreciates the loving care provided for Rose at Sharon Towers, especially from caregivers Lu Malcolm, Deloris Crawford, and Rosebelle Mungai.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses: Dorothy Davis (Hubert), Frances Yelvington (Ransom), and David L. March, Sr. (Dolly). She was also predeceased by husbands Robert Lee Grubb, Sr. and the Rev. Dr. Eugene L. Daniel, Jr.



She is survived by her nephew, David L. March, Jr. (Angela); niece, Frances Yelvington Blank; and five generations of nieces and nephews. Rose is also survived by six stepchildren and their families: Dr. Robert L. Grubb, Jr. (Julia), Nancy Grubb Hines (Andrew III), Sallie Daniel Johnson (Wallace), Mary Daniel (Thomas Yost), Eugene L. Daniel III (Janice), and John T. Daniel (Susan).



A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Harry and Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, with the Rev. Dr. G. Wallace Johnson and Pastor Bobby Hinson officiating. Visitation will follow the service and internment will be at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts of remembrance be sent to the Rose Grubb Daniel Scholarship Fund at Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274, or to a .



