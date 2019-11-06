Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose (Warren) Swaringen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Warren Swaringen 80, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Kennedy Funeral Home, Robbins, NC.



Rose was a native of Moore County and a graduate of Elise High School. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very proud of all her family. Rose enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, traveling and staying connected to her former classmates from Elise High. She also loved spending time at South Carolina beaches. Rose graduated from Waubonsee Community College, Waubonsee, Il. with an Associates degree in Business. She was also a licensed Real Estate Broker. In 1980 she opened her own printing business, Express Printing, Elizabeth City, NC. She enjoyed working with people and serving their needs. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Glennie Crabtree Warren and was preceded in death by husband: Charles Edward Swaringen; brother: Charles Clarence Warren; grandson: Blake Edward Lawrence.



Rose is survived by daughters: Deborah Rose Forrest and husband Frank, of Waxhaw, NC, Kathy Anne Lawrence, of Elizabeth City, NC; sons: C. Allan Swaringen and wife Sue, of Glenview, Il., Robert W. Swaringen, of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Frank M. Forrest, Heather Williams and husband Paul, Rachal Winterburn and husband Ron, Alana Swaringen,Chase Swaringen, Will Swaringen, Laura Swaringen; 13 great grandchildren and many friends..



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Givens Memorial Library, P O Box 159, Pineshurst, NC 28370 or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28370 .



Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swaringen family.



