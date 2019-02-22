Rosemary Tucker Swett, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Tucker Swett.
Visitation will take place at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3-5pm. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11am with visitation an hour prior at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4207 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte. Interment will be at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
To view Rosemary's complete obituary, please visit www.mcewenfs.com.
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019