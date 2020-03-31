Roswitha "Rosi" Voss, 74, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away early Friday morning, March 27, 2020.
Born April 27, 1945 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Zenta Bundza. Rosi attended Ottawa University and retired from CBS.
Surviving is her husband, Frederic Voss. Rosi will be missed by her many, many friends.
Rosi was formerly of Pitman, NJ and Mullica Hill, NJ.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2020