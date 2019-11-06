Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Bowman McKnight Jr.. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Francis Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Roy McKnight, 92, passed away at his home on November 2, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1927, in Talbotton, Georgia, a son of the late Martha Leonard McKnight and Dr. Roy Bowman McKnight, Sr. He was delivered at his grandparents' home by his grandfather, Dr. William P. Leonard. Shortly after his birth, the family returned to Charlotte.



Roy attended Myers Park Elementary, Alexander Graham Junior High, and graduated from Central High School, where he lettered in track and held a state record for the 440. Near the end of WWII, when he was 17, Roy joined the Navy and served for two years. After his service he returned to school to complete undergraduate and law degrees at UNC Chapel Hill. He was a proud Sigma Chi and loyal UNC alum. Before graduation from law school he met Mary Jane Wessman and they were married in Wilson, North Carolina. They were married for 68 years.



Roy practiced law in Charlotte for many years, originally with McDougle, Irvin, Horack, and Snepp. He spent most of his career as a partner of Hedrick, McKnight, and Parham. He was also in partnership with friends and colleagues Edd DeArmon, Samuel Millette, and Steven Hockfield. Roy was a former board member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation Commission, and was instrumental in the formation of the Athletic Foundation at UNC Charlotte.



Roy spent many years at Ocean Isle Beach making happy memories with family and friends. Time on the water fishing was one of the great pleasures of his life. He also enjoyed golf, scoring five holes-in-one during his sixty years at Carmel Country Club, and gin rummy, which he played with a group of long-time friends. He was an accomplished woodworker who made beautiful tables and keepsake boxes for friends and loved ones.



Roy is predeceased by his parents; brother, Dr. Rodney L. McKnight; and son, Roy B. McKnight, III. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his son, Will (Daricia); grandchildren, Emily Core (John), Jeffrey McKnight, Daniel McKnight, and Anna Steed (Bailey); and three great-grandchildren, William, Cole, and Hunter.



Roy was a lifelong member of Myers Park United Methodist Church where a service to celebrate and honor his life will be held in the Francis Chapel on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service.



Gifts given in Roy's memory may be made to: Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233; Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036; or Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Condolences may be offered at





Roy McKnight, 92, passed away at his home on November 2, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1927, in Talbotton, Georgia, a son of the late Martha Leonard McKnight and Dr. Roy Bowman McKnight, Sr. He was delivered at his grandparents' home by his grandfather, Dr. William P. Leonard. Shortly after his birth, the family returned to Charlotte.Roy attended Myers Park Elementary, Alexander Graham Junior High, and graduated from Central High School, where he lettered in track and held a state record for the 440. Near the end of WWII, when he was 17, Roy joined the Navy and served for two years. After his service he returned to school to complete undergraduate and law degrees at UNC Chapel Hill. He was a proud Sigma Chi and loyal UNC alum. Before graduation from law school he met Mary Jane Wessman and they were married in Wilson, North Carolina. They were married for 68 years.Roy practiced law in Charlotte for many years, originally with McDougle, Irvin, Horack, and Snepp. He spent most of his career as a partner of Hedrick, McKnight, and Parham. He was also in partnership with friends and colleagues Edd DeArmon, Samuel Millette, and Steven Hockfield. Roy was a former board member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation Commission, and was instrumental in the formation of the Athletic Foundation at UNC Charlotte.Roy spent many years at Ocean Isle Beach making happy memories with family and friends. Time on the water fishing was one of the great pleasures of his life. He also enjoyed golf, scoring five holes-in-one during his sixty years at Carmel Country Club, and gin rummy, which he played with a group of long-time friends. He was an accomplished woodworker who made beautiful tables and keepsake boxes for friends and loved ones.Roy is predeceased by his parents; brother, Dr. Rodney L. McKnight; and son, Roy B. McKnight, III. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his son, Will (Daricia); grandchildren, Emily Core (John), Jeffrey McKnight, Daniel McKnight, and Anna Steed (Bailey); and three great-grandchildren, William, Cole, and Hunter.Roy was a lifelong member of Myers Park United Methodist Church where a service to celebrate and honor his life will be held in the Francis Chapel on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service.Gifts given in Roy's memory may be made to: Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233; Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036; or Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close