Roy Earl Capehart CHARLOTTE - Roy Earl Capehart, 85, of Charlotte, died peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte, NC. He was born April 8, 1934, to the late William Roy and Madge Smith Capehart of Chattanooga, TN. After graduation from Carson-Newman College, he was a school teacher in Chattanooga, then went to Seminary and became a minister and served Chantilly Baptist Church in Charlotte. He then went back to get his PhD in Clinical Psychology and practiced in Marriage and Family Counseling also in Charlotte until his retirement five years ago. He was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte. He is survived by his loving wife Meredith Ussery Capehart; his six children, Kathy (Tim) Ledford, Greg (Sandra) Capehart, Tonya (Jeff) Dunn, Dena Owen, Adam Capehart, and Olivia Tobin; his brother Edward (Vicki) Capehart; and sister Sherry (Dean) McNish. His family is so very grateful to the doctors and staff at Levin Cancer Institute, Hospice of Charlotte and Hospice House at Aldersgate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice House at Aldersgate.

