Roy Jennings Helm, Jr., of Charlotte, NC, went home to be with his Lord on April 5, 2019 following a seven-year battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00PM at Selwyn United Methodist Church. A time of fellowship, sharing memories and refreshments will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Roy's honor to Wesley Community Development Corporation, 13816 Professional Center Dr., Suite 200, Huntersville, NC 28078; or to Selwyn United Methodist Church, 3100 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte NC 28209.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2019