Roy J. Moore, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Charlotte on Monday, June 24th. A native of Monroe, he was the son of the late Ora DeLaney Baucom and Roy J. Moore, Sr. He is fondly remembered for his kind and gentle nature, love of family, patience, and selflessness.



Born on February 21, 1928, he was a graduate of Monroe High School and Wake Forest University. A proud member of the class of '49, he was an avid fan of the Demon Deacons. Active in civic organizations, he served as President of the Monroe Jaycees, Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.



Mr. Moore is survived by Nancy, his beloved wife of 60 years; their four sons, Steven (Jean) of Fayetteville, and Mike, Kevin (Kim), and William of Charlotte; as well as seven grandchildren, Hampton, Kirkland, Charlotte, Ann Hill, Fuller, Harrison, and Grant. He was pre-deceased by his sister Bonnie Lynn Crowell, and is survived by nephew Walter Crowell of Cary, NC, and niece Lynne Crowell and nephew Mark (Gwen) Crowell of Stuart, FL.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 29th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Monroe, NC, with the Rev. Dr. Jim Croom officiating. Visitation will follow in the church Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 116 S. Church St., Monroe, NC 28112.



