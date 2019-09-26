Roy Lee Roach, 76, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away Monday, the 23rd of September 2019 at his residence. The Roach family will greet friends from 11:00 AM until 12 Noon on Saturday, the 28th of September 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Indian Trail, 732 Indian Trail Fairview Road, Indian Trail, NC. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Noon in the sanctuary with The Reverend Danny Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Weddington, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 26, 2019