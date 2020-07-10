Roy R. Perry MINT HILL - Roy R. Perry, 77, passed away peacefully at Elliotte Manor in Mint Hill on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marveen, his daughter Suzette, his son Alex, and his brother Gene. Roy worked for the NC Department of Revenue for 31 years, retiring in 1998. His charming personality will be missed by so many in the Charlotte and Mint Hill areas. A Celebration of Life will be held at McEwen Funeral Home Chapel in Mint Hill on Thursday, July 23, at 2:00 pm. There will be no visitation due to protecting the safety of all attending. For the chapel celebration, social distancing will be observed and donning a mask will be appreciated by the family. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
