Roy "Lee" Stamey, 84, formerly of Short Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born June 14, 1935 in Avery County, to the late Roy R. and Violet H. Stamey. He retired from Biltmore Dairy Farm.
Lee was also predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Mona Lee H. Stamey, and son, Douglas Stamey. He is survived by sons, Dennis Stamey (Linda) of Timberlake, NC, Larry Stamey (Bonita) of Fort Mill, SC and Jeff Stamey of Charlotte, grandchildren, Carol Stamey, Leann Richey (Tony) of AK, Justin Stamey of Clover, SC and Ashley Keane (Jamie) of Charlotte; and five great-grandchildren and brother, Dale Stamey of Banner Elk, NC.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held at Black Mountain Center at a later date, to be announced.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 22, 2019