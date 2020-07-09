1/1
Roy Thomas "Satch" Stollery
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Thomas Stollery (Satch), 83, died on July 7, 2020, in Huntersville, NC. Satch is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Zieverink Stollery (Bebe) of Concord, NC; his Daughters, Michele (John) England of Kannapolis, NC and Susan Davis of Concord, NC, his sister Yvonne Benfield of Harrisburg NC, 3 Grandchildren, Damon Davis (Kami Mincy) of Salisbury, NC, Samantha England (fiance James Dameron) and Nicholas England (special friend Gabby Orski) of Kannapolis NC; and a Great Grandson Jaxson Davis and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eric and Bertha Stollery of Charlotte, NC and 2 sisters Jean and Pam Stollery of Charlotte, NC.

Satch was born on January 12, 1937 in Welling Kent, England to Eric Thomas Stollery and Bertha Hanna Edna Stollery. He came to America in 1948 with his parents and 3 sisters on the Queen Elizabeth ship, after surviving living on the outskirts of London during WWII. They arrived in New York and quickly made their way to North Carolina where they settled in Charlotte. He graduated from Tech High School in Charlotte and attended Charlotte College (now UNCC) and served in the US Army in Alaska, where he obtained his United States Citizenship as well. He went to work for Eastern Airlines in the early 60s and worked there until they closed their doors in the early 90s, after which he worked for Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec, until he retired 10 years later.

Satch's greatest love, besides his family, was playing golf and his beloved Carolina Tarheels. Never missed a basketball game Carolina was playing. Any time off from work was spent on the Golf Course or taking trips to the beach and traveling with his family.

A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. Carl M. Haynes will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Satch's life. Visitation after service at grave or at the home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved