Roy Thomas Stollery (Satch), 83, died on July 7, 2020, in Huntersville, NC. Satch is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Zieverink Stollery (Bebe) of Concord, NC; his Daughters, Michele (John) England of Kannapolis, NC and Susan Davis of Concord, NC, his sister Yvonne Benfield of Harrisburg NC, 3 Grandchildren, Damon Davis (Kami Mincy) of Salisbury, NC, Samantha England (fiance James Dameron) and Nicholas England (special friend Gabby Orski) of Kannapolis NC; and a Great Grandson Jaxson Davis and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Eric and Bertha Stollery of Charlotte, NC and 2 sisters Jean and Pam Stollery of Charlotte, NC.
Satch was born on January 12, 1937 in Welling Kent, England to Eric Thomas Stollery and Bertha Hanna Edna Stollery. He came to America in 1948 with his parents and 3 sisters on the Queen Elizabeth ship, after surviving living on the outskirts of London during WWII. They arrived in New York and quickly made their way to North Carolina where they settled in Charlotte. He graduated from Tech High School in Charlotte and attended Charlotte College (now UNCC) and served in the US Army in Alaska, where he obtained his United States Citizenship as well. He went to work for Eastern Airlines in the early 60s and worked there until they closed their doors in the early 90s, after which he worked for Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec, until he retired 10 years later.
Satch's greatest love, besides his family, was playing golf and his beloved Carolina Tarheels. Never missed a basketball game Carolina was playing. Any time off from work was spent on the Golf Course or taking trips to the beach and traveling with his family.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. Carl M. Haynes will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Satch's life. Visitation after service at grave or at the home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012 or a charity of your choice
