Mr. Roy Torrence of Charlotte passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at Presbyterian hospital Main. A native of Newark, NJ. The youngest son of Plato Joseph Torrence and Mary Wynne Torrence. He is survived by his loving wife Naomi, daughters: Sharon and Lisa. Three grand children and four Great grandchildren a host of in laws, nieces and nephews and friends. Services will be Friday May 29,2020@ 1pm, visitation 12noon at Alexander Funeral Home 1424 Statesville Ave Charlotte NC 28206.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2020.