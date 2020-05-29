Roy Torrence
Mr. Roy Torrence of Charlotte passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at Presbyterian hospital Main. A native of Newark, NJ. The youngest son of Plato Joseph Torrence and Mary Wynne Torrence. He is survived by his loving wife Naomi, daughters: Sharon and Lisa. Three grand children and four Great grandchildren a host of in laws, nieces and nephews and friends. Services will be Friday May 29,2020@ 1pm, visitation 12noon at Alexander Funeral Home 1424 Statesville Ave Charlotte NC 28206.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
