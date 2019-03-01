Roy Walter Tittle passed away on Sunday evening, February 24 at the age of 89.
Roy had many friends at Parkwood and Eastway Church oh God in Charlotte, and the First Assembly Church in Concord. He also knew many people through Prudential Insurance Company where he sold Life Insurance. However, he was best known for being Santa's Helper at Park Road Shopping Center for over 20 years.
