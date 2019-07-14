Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royal "Todd" Hicks. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Royal "Todd" Hicks, 73, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Mooresville, NC, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Todd was born May 15, 1946, the son of the late James Dwight and Francis Todd Hicks. Todd grew up in Gastonia, NC and received his B.S. from East Carolina University in 1968. He retired in 2009 from Alro Specialty Metals. He and his wife Ann were members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Okatie, SC. In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by his grandson, Jon Baron Alion. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Ann, his brother Dwight Hicks and his wife Leslie; his children, Jeff Hicks and his wife Robin; Kevin Hicks; Lissa Diamonstein; Bill Kirkpatrick and Jackie Green. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Kendall Sinoski, Mason Hicks, Cameron Hicks, Jason Kingsbury, Brandon Kingsbury, Christine Lawson, Ben Anderson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Maddy Anderson, Brayden Kirkpatrick and Drake Green and his 4 great grandchildren, Logan Kingsbury, Ragnar Lawson, Zyler Kingsbury and Hadley Hicks. Todd was an avid sports enthusiast. He played football at East Carolina and loved playing golf. He also enjoyed watching most sports but especially his favorite teams play football, the Carolina Panthers and East Carolina. Todd and Ann retired to Sun City, SC in 2015, where they enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends and neighbors. He and Ann also enjoyed traveling over their 30 years of marriage. They "Lived Their Dream" to the fullest extent. A celebration of Todd's life will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

