Mrs. Ruby Brown Boyers Garges, age 76, passed away on February 23, 2019 at her home.
Ruby was the daughter of Joseph Calvin and Helen Hedrick Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Martha Brown Harris and brother, Bobby Joe Brown. Born May 4, 1942 in Catawba County, her family later moved to the Greensboro area, where she was a 1960 graduate of McLeansville High School.
Ruby began her working career at Jefferson Standard Life Insurance in 1960. After working for a number of years, Ruby took a break from the career life to nurture her family, living in Charlotte, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. She moved back to Charlotte in 1982 and began working as an administrative assistant for Aetna Casualty & Surety, which in 1996 became part of The Travelers Group where she continued her work until her retirement in 2016. In 2013, she and husband Varney moved to Fort Mill, SC to start the transition to retirement, meeting new friends and discovering new hobbies; two of her favorites included playing Mah Jongg and crafting. Ruby was highly respected by family and friends as well as her Aetna/Travelers family, being described as energetic, talented and always willing to help others. After retiring, Ruby very much enjoyed her crafting and making special tokens of friendship for all she encountered.
Mrs. Garges is survived by her husband of 30 years, Carl Varney Garges of the home; son, Jeff Boyers (Crystal) of Asheboro; daughter, Jennifer Gullett (Brian) of Salisbury; stepchildren, Trisha Koontz (Curt); Cathie Thompson; grandchildren, Cole Boyers; Addison Boyers; Sophie Macon; Devin Thompson; Olivia Koontz; Sophie Thompson; Tyler Koontz. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and special friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care - Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 3, 2019