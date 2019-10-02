Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Boiter Bryant. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Memorial service 2:00 PM First ARP Church 317 S Chester Street Gastonia , NC View Map Service Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Boiter Bryant left her earthly home on Monday, September 30, 2019. The sky was Carolina Blue!



She was born October 2, 1922 in Tucapau, SC, the only child of Lee Roy Boiter and Lillie Mae Lankford Boiter. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Miller Bryant, Sr. They had been married for 76 years.



After graduating from Limestone College Ruby moved to Gastonia with her parents in 1941, and soon thereafter met her future husband. On the day of their wedding Harry was called to war and their honeymoon trip to New Orleans on the "Silver Crescent" had to be cancelled.



They along with so many Americans were to "rally around the flag" and helped create what we know as The Greatest Generation. Harry left for World War II and Ruby managed the office of their family's electrical business.



After a US victory the pace picked up at home. Ruby gave birth to four children and became very active in their lives. She claims that she never missed a game in which they played. The referees and umpires knew her on a first name basis.



She was persistent in almost everything she pursued. Whether it was driving to Chapel Hill on Saturdays to watch football, helping open the first gift shop at Garrison General Hospital, supporting women's golf and school booster clubs, knitting over 1000 caps for newborns at Gaston Memorial, opening her home to her children's friends or traveling for eight years with Harry to Shrine events and supporting the cause for the crippled child, she surely enjoyed the journey.



Ruby was affectionately known as "The Sheriff". Her toughness was her trademark, but once you got to know her, you discovered a kind and caring person.



She cherished friendships with her girlfriends, while commuting between the NC mountains and the SC coast to play golf. She loved Tar Heel sports.



Ruby was a faithful member of First ARP Church of Gastonia, an Emeritus member of the Gastonia Debutante Club, and served on the Board of the Gastonia Heart Association.



Her 60 year relationship and love for her dear friend Elizabeth "Lalee" Edwards will never be forgotten or equaled. "Lalee" was a seventh member of Ruby's family.



Ruby embraced her neighbors and made friends one to two generations younger. For the love they showed her, she was ever so grateful.



And the love for her Lord, her loyalty to her church and respect for its members made her religious and everyday life so fulfilling.



A heart full of love and a spirit for giving defined Ruby Bryant.



She is survived by her son, Harry Miller Bryant, Jr. and his wife, Holly; son, Thomas LeRoy Bryant and wife, Clarissa; daughter, Suzanne Bryant Sadler and her husband, Wilson; son, Richard King Bryant and his wife, Suzy; seven grandchildren, Baity Bryant Ferguson and her husband, Davis, Thomas York Bryant, Sr. and his wife, Martine, Harry "Brick" Miller Bryant III and his wife, Elizabeth, Joshua Reid Bryant, Sr. and his wife, Frances, Emily Adele Bryant, Miller Thomas Bryant, and Anderson Cuffe Bryant; seven great grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie" Graham Shine, Annabelle Robinson Shine, Thomas "Ty" York Bryant, Jr., William Walker Bryant, Harry "Bo" Miller Bryant, IV, Amelia Clarke Bryant, and Joshua Reid Bryant, Jr; brother in law, Hugh F. Bryant and his wife, Mary Lewis of Gastonia; and cousins Pat Rhodes Hankey of Marietta, GA, Jim Rhodes of Gainesville, VA, Martin Boiter of Duncan, SC, and Jean Boiter of Charlotte.



The family would like to express their appreciation for the love, comfort and support from many aides and the Robin Johnson Hospice. They are truly angels on Earth.



Family and friends of Ruby Bryant are invited to attend her memorial service which will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the sanctuary of First ARP Church, 317 S Chester Street, Gastonia. The Rev. Matt Kuiken will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. A service of committal will be held privately for family.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruby's name may be made to the benevolence fund at the First ARP Church, 317 S Chester St., Gastonia, NC 28052.



Condolence messages may be shared online at



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bryant family.

