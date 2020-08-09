Ruby Flowe Skidmore, age 106, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend, she will be missed by many.
Ruby was born December 24, 1913 in Mecklenburg County. She was preceded in death by her husband, A. D. Skidmore in 2008; parents, James C. Flowe and Verda Brafford Flowe, and three brothers and three sisters.
She graduated from Bethel School, first in her class, and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1935. At the time of her death, Ruby was the oldest living graduate of the Nursing School. After graduation, she worked as a Registered Nurse at Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte EENT Hospital and did private duty nursing. In 1947, Ruby retired from nursing to devote her time to her family.
Ruby was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church where she had been a member since 1937. She taught Sunday School for 25 years and was a member of the Sarah class. She loved her church and was active in the Senior Fun Monday program for many years.
Ruby was a woman of many talents, wonderful cook, master seamstress, gardener, flower arranging -- in our eyes there was nothing she could not do. She loved the game of bridge and was an avid reader. She was member of several bridge clubs and the Belvedere Garden Club.
Ruby was a remarkable mother, never seeking attention or the spotlight, but always there to help her family, friends and neighbors. Her actions taught us the importance of family, faith, giving to others, always finish what you start, do not be judgmental, listening and patience. She will never be forgotten. Her legacy will continue to guide us. She is the soft star that shines at night.
Ruby is survived by her sister, Edith Griffin, Chula Vista, CA; daughters, Joy S. Kelly (Van) of Spencer, NC and Nancy Skidmore (Jim Douglas) of Charlotte; granddaughters, Erin Hagan (Ryan) of New Bern, NC and Stephanie Woodin (Andrew) of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren, Sloane and Ford Hagan; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, with Reverend Michael Cummings officiating. Due of Covid-19, the family is requesting masks be worn for everyone's safety.
The family would like to give special thanks to Edna Graham for her devoted care of mother over the last three years, the skilled Hospice staff, and the support of her neighborhood family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226, or Shriner's Crippled Children's Hospital, c/o Oasis Temple of the Shrine, 604 Doug Mayes, Place, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.