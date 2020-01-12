Ruby Haigler Craig Wingate, 97, of Cornelius died January 10, 2020 at the Northlake House. She was born on December 17, 1922 in Marshville, NC to the late Otis and Dora Haigler. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Ruby worked as a real estate agent. She was a member of the Myers Park Country Club, Charity League and Eastern Star.
Survivors include her sons Jimmy Craig and wife Marilyn of Cornelius and Eddie Freeman and wife PJ of Sherrills Ford; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her husband S.M. Craig, Jr. preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte, PO Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM Monday, January 13 at Sharon Memorial Park.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 12, 2020