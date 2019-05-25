Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Helms Honeycutt. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Rockwell Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Rockwell Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Helms Honeycutt, 79 of Huntersville died May 23, 2019 at Northeast Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1940 in Stanley County to the late C.P. and Minnie Helms. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jordan Lee Hoke as well as 7 siblings. Ruby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a hairdresser for 51 years. She was deeply loved by her family as well as her many customers.



Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Joe Honeycutt; daughters, Tammy Hoke and husband Steve and Barbara McCollum and husband Jeff, all of China Grove; siblings, Roy Helms and Ramelle Hartsell; and grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Tanner and Jennifer.



Memorials may be made to Rockwell Baptist Church, 133 Rockwell Loop, Mooresville, NC 28115.



A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 26 at Rockwell Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2-3 PM prior at the church. The family will also be gathering at Tammy's home.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Ruby Helms Honeycutt, 79 of Huntersville died May 23, 2019 at Northeast Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1940 in Stanley County to the late C.P. and Minnie Helms. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jordan Lee Hoke as well as 7 siblings. Ruby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a hairdresser for 51 years. She was deeply loved by her family as well as her many customers.Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Joe Honeycutt; daughters, Tammy Hoke and husband Steve and Barbara McCollum and husband Jeff, all of China Grove; siblings, Roy Helms and Ramelle Hartsell; and grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Tanner and Jennifer.Memorials may be made to Rockwell Baptist Church, 133 Rockwell Loop, Mooresville, NC 28115.A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 26 at Rockwell Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2-3 PM prior at the church. The family will also be gathering at Tammy's home.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close