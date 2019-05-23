Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby M. Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby M. Bailey, 89, of Charlotte, NC passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born in Great Falls, SC on July 6, 1929 to the late Leroy Mackey and Bertha Mackey. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Bill F. Bailey and her sister, Virginia Pate.



She is survived by her sister, Gladys Kidd; daughter, Cindy Sanderson (Moe); son, Bob Bailey (Marielyn); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



The joy of her life was her granddaughter Toni Davis, her "buddy" as she called her. Toni and her husband Ryan, along with their children Dillon and Evan, included her in everything for as long as she was able and then paid her countless visits and phone calls. She loved to get visits from her granddaughter Robyn Mullis and wished badly that she and her family lived closer.



Ruby worked in insurance for 25 years as a licensed agent in Personal Lines. She enjoyed a part-time job at WBTV after retirement. She also belonged to Paw Creek Presbyterian Church Senior Group where she enjoyed taking line dancing and so much fellowship. She also loved singing in the choir at Glenwood ARP for as long as she was able.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Forest Lawn West. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Forest Lawn West.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.



Ruby's family would like to offer gratitude and thanks to all of her caregivers for their loving care, patience, and kindness in her care. They are Ashley Reep, primary caregiver; Sarah Sparks, Jessica Chavez, Nancy Russell, Karen Harris, and Delia Stephens. Also, a big thanks to her hospice nurse Joyce Davis, as well as Lincoln Hospice.



The family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Huntersville. Online condolences may be left for the family at

