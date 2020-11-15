Ruby M. Spittle

December 11, 1919 - November 12, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Ruby Mae Key Spittle, age 100, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 at Charlotte Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Charlotte on December 11, 1919 to John Wesley and Ora Lee (Mingus) Key. She married Lawrence "Buddy" M. Spittle in 1943 and they were married for 58 years before his death in 2001. She was preceded in death by her sister, Earline Helms.

Ruby and Buddy were charter members of Mulberry Baptist Church in Charlotte.

She is survived by three sons, Frank (Suzanne) Spittle of Indian Land, SC, Larry Spittle of Belmont, NC and David Spittle of Denver, NC; six grandchildren, Frank Spittle Jr., Greg Spittle, Dray Spittle, Allsion Spittle, Stephanie Spittle and Jaque Greenway; eight great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Key of Prattville, AL.

Ruby worked at Tuckaseegee Elementary School for many years and was active in her church. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be missed.

There will be a private family graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.





