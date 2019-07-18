Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby (Hargett) McLeod. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Morning Star Lutheran Church 12509 Idlewild Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Morning Star Lutheran Church 12509 Idlewild Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Burial Following Services Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery Mint Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Hargett McGraw McLeod of Matthews, North Carolina passed away at her home on July 16, 2019. Ruby was born on November 16, 1927 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, the daughter of Lester M. Hargett and Grace Zeter Herron Hargett.



Services will be held at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 12509 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC on Friday, July 19, 2019. A visitation will be at the church at 10 am, with the funeral beginning at 11 am. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery, Mint Hill, North Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Arch "Demp" Max McLeod, her parents and two children, Ronnie E. McGraw and Malinda Wingate Fiskeaux, a great-grandson Alan McLeod Buyck and her great-granddaughter Emily Exum. Also, preceding her were her siblings, Lester "Odean" Harget, Hugh "Marlin" Hargett, Sr., Dorothy Hargett Shook and Arzelle Hargett Rankin and a loving sister-in-law Irene Horton Hargett.



Ruby was a long time resident of Matthews, North Carolina having attended Matthew's schools and owning Mac's Beauty Shop. She and her husband, Demp were members of Morning Star Lutheran Church for many years. They were also members in the Mecklenburg Shrine Club and they especially enjoyed their time with the Oasis Dune Cats. They both loved their garden and enjoyed golf in their younger years. Ruby was a member of Eastern Star and enjoyed working as an Election Judge in Mecklenburg County.



She is survived by her grandchildren Rhonda (Gary) McGraw Buyck Martin, Robbie Fiskeaux, Renee F. Whiten and Sandra Jean F. Exum. Her great-grandchildren Quinton M. Buyck, Shawn Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett and L. J. Exum. A step-son Max (Anita) Dwight McLeod, grandchildren Elizabeth McLeod and Will McLeod. Her three siblings, Arvin "Punk" Hargett, Bobby Jo (Loyd) Ridenhour, Carl (Diane) Hargett. Her daughter-in-law, Beverly McGraw (Bruce) Epstein, and her son-in-law Bernie Fiskeaux. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Tina Hargett, and Ruby's sweet dog Brandi.



Memorials may be made to Morning Star Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at

