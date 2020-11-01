Ruby Nock
April 8, 1940 - October 30, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Ruby Anna Harrison Nock, 80, passed away 10/30/2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Charlotte after a period of declining health. She was born in Litchfield County, CT, April 8th, 1940 to parents John and Frances Harrison. Ruby graduated from Wamogo Regional HS, earned her BS degree from U of MA, Amherst, Magna Cum Laude, and received her MS from Winthrop University.
In her youth she was active in 4H and the student exchange program (IFYE) spending 6 months in India after college. Her dietetic internship was at University Hospital in Cleveland, OH, and she passed her dietetic license exam in NC.
In Cleveland she married Douglas Walter Nock and moved to Rochester, MN for 16 years before moving to Charlotte in 1984. Ruby worked for 17 years as a licensed registered dietitian for Carolinas Medical Center (Atrium) advising heart patients on nutrition and life style changes. She loved music, enjoyed opera, playing the piano, singing in choirs including the Charlotte Singing Christmas Tree, and soloing at church. In retirement she returned to traveling, and she and Doug cruised and explored 5 continents. Her favorite destination was the Galapagos Islands.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 52 years, daughter Krista Julie and husband Gustavo Hidalgo, son David Jeffrey and wife Jessica Sandlen Nock, and 6 grandchildren: Serena, Alysa, and Jacob Hidalgo, and Sophia, Emma Clare, and Anderson Nock, and Brothers John and Fred Harrison.
The family thanks Hospice Palliative Care of Charlotte and the Elmcroft staff for their loyal support.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
.