Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105

Ruby Wilson Simpson passed into God's loving arms on January 7, 2020 after a love-filled life of 93 years. Ruby was born on May 17, 1926 in Mecklenburg County to Mamie Ella Cochrane Wilson and William Henry Wilson who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind daughter Jan Hearn (John) from Monroe, NC and son Bill Simpson (Brenda) from Salem. Virginia. She was affectionately known as "Maw Maw" to her granddaughter Treva Burchette (Steve) from High Point NC, and her great grandchildren, Olivia Burchette and Lennon Burchette also in High Point NC. Ruby had many nieces and nephews that she was very close to and loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her loving granddaughter Tessa Rushing and former husband Ralph N Simpson of 35 years. Surviving her are one brother, Edward Wilson from Charlotte and one sister, Evelyn Hilton from Monroe. Siblings that preceded her in death were Harold Wilson, Nick Wilson, Junior Wilson, Buddy Wilson, Dot Turner, Margaret Penninger, Ruth Walters and Frances Goode. The service to celebrate the life of Ruby will be held at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Rd. Matthews NC on Monday January 13, 2020. Visitation with friends and family will starting at 10 AM with services to follow at 11 AM conducted by Dr Buddy Pigg of Mount Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens on Lawyers Road in Mint Hill. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Mount Harmony Baptist Church, 2817 Mount Harmony Church Road, Matthews NC 28105. To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit Ruby's online memorial at





