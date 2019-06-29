Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Walker Alexander. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Davidson U.M.C. Funeral service 2:00 PM Davidson U.M.C. Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Walker Alexander, 82 of Davidson died June 27, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1936 in Asheboro, NC to the late Emory and Clara Walker. After graduation from high school she attended Phieffer College where she got her bachelor's degree in education and met her soon to be husband, Jim. They were married on August 15, 1959. She taught her first year in Charlotte at Lake View Elementary and then moved to Davidson, where she taught at Huntersville Elementary and retired from Cornelius Elementary. She served the school system for 31 years. Ruby enjoyed teaching, working hard in her church, family vacations, gardening, canning vegetables and sometimes going on truck trips with Jim.



In addition to her husband Jim, survivors include her daughter, Anne Veleke (Brian) and granddaughter, Brittney Ballard (Rankin Fender); and 4 step-grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Noah and Silas. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Alexander Brown.



Memorials may be made to Davidson United Methodist Church or St. Jude's.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 2 at Davidson U.M.C. Burial will follow at Mimosa Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM prior at the church.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





