Ruby Williams Cox, born March 30, 1929, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the loving mother of Nancy Rudisill and Charlene Niels. A graveside service will be held to celebrate Ruby's life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC. The family requests attendees to comply with social distancing guidelines. Please visit Ruby's online memorial at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.