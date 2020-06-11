Ruby Williams Cox
1929 - 2020
Ruby Williams Cox, born March 30, 1929, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the loving mother of Nancy Rudisill and Charlene Niels. A graveside service will be held to celebrate Ruby's life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC. The family requests attendees to comply with social distancing guidelines. Please visit Ruby's online memorial at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
