Mr. Rudolph (Rudy) Worsley, age 91, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 11, 2020. He was a native of Rocky Mount, NC and the youngest son of the late Raymond and Eula Sanders Worsley. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond and Randolph.



While attending Fayetteville State University, Rudolph enlisted in the US Army achieving the rank of Sergeant receiving numerous awards including a Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. After serving in Korea, he became a Drill Instructor at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Upon his return he received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Johnson C. Smith University and Master of Science Degree from NC A&T State University. He was a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., NEA Retired Educators, Optimist International, Golden Bull Society at JCSU , and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 634.



Rudolph followed his passion to serve others teaching for 30 years in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. During his tenure he achieved many accomplishments and awards including Teacher of the Year while at Collinswood Elementary School. He also participated and advised in many programs including both the Advisory Committee for Science TV Programs, the Superintendents Advisory Committee for Employee Assistance Program, North Carolina Association of Educators, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Retired School Personnel. He was a 59 year member of Statesville Avenue Presbyterian Church serving as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and Secretary for the Men's Organization. After being diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in 1995, he became a spokesman for awareness and due to his advocacy received several awards including the HOPE Award by ICC (Intercultural Cancer Council), District Volunteer of the Year by the NC Retired Governmental Employees Association, and Man to Man Program of the .



He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Jean Barnes Worsley as well as nephews and nieces Randolph Worsley (Debra), Raymond Worsley, Rudolph Worsley (Tonya), Michael Hines (Kathy), Naeem Durajaije (Connie), Gregory Davis, Marie Worsley Matthews, Markita Milligan and a special nephew Toney Smith (Mary), God Children Shelron Robinson (Gerald) and Cindy Foster. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Northlake House and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.



The public viewing is Wednesday, April 15th (1-4pm), Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue. The family will hold a private graveside service Thursday, April 16th 11am at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rudolph and Jean Worsley Endowed Scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford, Charlotte, NC 28216.

