Rufus Frank "Buddy" Boyd, Jr. 87 of Davidson died May 25, at his home. He was born on December 20, 1932 in Charlotte to Rufus and Julia Boyd. He served in the US Army and retired as a PBX Installer/Repairman from Bellsouth and went on to start his own business, Boyd Enterprises, of which he was very proud. He was a member of Davidson United Methodist Church. Buddy enjoyed deep sea fishing with his son, brothers-in-law and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and raising Monarch butterflies.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Boyd; son, David and wife Rebecca of Corneliu; grandchildren, Destiny and Noah; great-grandchild, River; nieces, Barbara, Cathy and Lynn. He is preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Cassidy.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, the Shriner's Hospital or your local humane society.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, May 28 at Davidson U.M.C. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mimosa Cemetery. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.