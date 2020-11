To: Virginia, Melanie, Lil Doug, and family, I am so sorry to hear passing of your beloved one. Doug was a true gem. I remember the Omega Mardi Gras events at Myrtle Beach where we would met up yearly. It was so good to see him (Virginia). Virginia and family, GOD has a way that is mighty sweet. HE will take care of you. Love you all more. Bonnie Bethea

Patricia (Bonnie) Bethea

