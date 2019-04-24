Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rupert Theodore "Ted" Hall. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Hall, 76, passed away on April 21, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1942 in Charlotte, a son of the late Rupert and Doris Hall.



Ted is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Jackson Hall; and son, Thomas Dupree Hall. Ted graduated from Myers Park High School in 1960. Ted's five decade plus career as a talent agent began when he booked his first band at the age of 16, and then to the opening of Hit Attractions in 1961. The firm continued to grow over the next 31 years and developed into what became the largest regional entertainment agency in the country prior to merging with EastCoast Entertainment. Ted received the Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2009.



Ted was an avid sports enthusiast and loved attending Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets games as well as Nascar races. He also loved Broadway plays, the Charlotte Opera, movies and reading.



He is survived by his son, Rupert Theodore Hall, Jr. and wife Lori of Canton, Georgia; son, David Kemp Hall and wife Barbara; daughter, Lynne Wakefield and husband Matt, all of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Paige Hall of Little Rock, Arkansas; and grandchildren, Brandon and Louis Hall, Wesleigh Strazzabosco, Jackson Hall, Kaitlin and Tyler Hall, and Thomas, Robert and Charlie Wakefield; a recent great-granddaughter, Rosalie Strazzabosco; as well as his sister, Jean Elliott of Indiana.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Beds For Kids, 1800 Camden Road, Suite 107-17, Charlotte, NC 28203 or



Condolences may be offered at





