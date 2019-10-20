Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Jack Wiley. View Sign Service Information Ellington Funeral Services 727 E Morehead Street Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Jack Wiley, 88, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, the 17th of October 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on the 20th of March, 1931 in Pee Dee, NC, and grew up at Oxford Orphanage and later graduated from Belmont Abbey. Russell served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Soon after he returned home, he met the love of life, Barbara, and was married within six months and later had three beautiful daughters: Jane, Marie, and Lynn. Russ, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed his semi-retired life working at the Harris YMCA for over twenty years and spending time with his family. Russ leaves his memory to be cherished by his loving wife, Barbara Boylan Wiley; brother, Jim Wiley and wife, Sarah; his two daughters: Marie Wiley Wade and her husband, Lance; and Lynn Wiley Ames and husband, Daniel; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Crawford and husband, Doug; grandson, William Bogle, Jr. and wife, Monique; granddaughter, Callie Wade Murray and husband, Corbin; grandson, David Russell Ames; two great-grandchildren: Abigail Rose Crawford and Robert Jack Crawford.A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Russell Wiley will be held at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, the 23rd of October 2019 in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services. The Wiley family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of the Harris YMCA and the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Russell to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford.





