Russell Joseph Cleaton, 63, passed away on Friday, the 27th of December 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Russ, as he was affectionately known, was born on the 14th of November 1956 in Richmond, VA, to the late William Jackson Cleaton Jr. and Ruth O. Cleaton. He proudly served our country from 1974 to 1979 in the United States Navy. Years later, Russ opened The Swedish Garage located in Charlotte, NC in 1997, he spent many years maintaining Saabs across the Charlotte area. Russ is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; his daughter, Jennifer Dockery (Jonathan Dockery); his son, Jamie Cleaton (Shannon Cleaton); his two grandchildren: Stella Cleaton and David Dockery; his brother, Jack Cleaton (James Hayes); sisters: Janice Cromar (Charlie Cromar), Maya Johnson (David Johnson) and Roxanne Sexauer (David Joseph) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roland D. Sexauer. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, the 4th of January 2020 in The Historic Morehead St. Chapel of Ellington Funeral Service. The Cleaton family will greet friends and pay respects to Russ immediately follow the service at Ellington. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the Cleaton family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 2, 2020