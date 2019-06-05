Russell Lee DeRight, 81, passed away Monday morning, June 3, 2019.
Born January 30, 1938 in Ontario, NY, he is the son of the late William Jess DeRight and Eleanor Ruffell DeRight.
A former member and deacon of Hunter Acres Baptist Church, Russell was a Lance Corporal with the United States Marine Corp and had worked as an equipment inspector for Rentco Equipment.
Survivors include his wife, Josie Davis DeRight; a daughter, Kathy Dowdy and husband, Scott; 2 granddaughters, Allison Kirby and husband, Jordan and Lynda Anne Ward; 4 great grandchildren, Noah, Lilly, Devin and McKinley; 4 sisters, Joan Lucieer, Diane Lancy, Carolyn Smith and Doris Evankovich.
Preceding him in death were an infant son, Russell and a daughter, Jane Ward.
Funeral services are planned for 1:00 pm Friday June 7, 2019 at Hunter Acres Baptist Church, 4520 Heman Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269 where friends may visit from Noon to 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 5, 2019