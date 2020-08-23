1/1
Russell Wise
Russell William Wise (95) passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina on July 11, 1925. Russ was born into severe poverty and raised by his mother and grandmother near a cotton plantation. He learned at an early age how to pick cotton and plow with a mule. With a limited education he joined the U.S. Army in 1943 at age 18 to escape poverty. In 1944, as a 60mm mortarman he was moved to the front lines of battle in the Hurtgen Forest while assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 22nd Infantry Regiment, Fox Company. Russ would ultimately receive two Purple Hearts and several awards for his combat actions during WWII. Russ is featured in the book "Unsung Heroes: Voices of World War Two" by Bryan Boyett.

After the war, Russ became an entrepreneur and self-made man. He established his own door-to-door sales business and then later opened Russ's Barber Shop on Shamrock Drive. After an eight year stint as a barber, Russ started AVAC Pumping Service in 1973 and stayed with this business until his retirement in 1997. During his working years and post retirement, Russ was also an avid stock trader and real estate investor. His success was from hard work and sacrifices without any entitlement or privilege. He will be truly missed.

Russ is predeceased by his beloved wife Marlene of 64 years. He is survived by his children Russell (Stephanie) Wise, Jr., Barry (Svetlana) Wise, Terri Wise Rodawald (Jeff Rodawald) and Karl (Adriana) Wise; his grandchildren Breanna Mercer (Chris Mercer), Garrett Wise, Ashlyn Wise Reep (Dillon Reep), Brittany Wise Witkowicki (Jesse Witkowicki), Aimee Wise, Courtney Wise Higgins (Kent Higgins) and Whitney Wise; and his great grandchildren Mason Higgins, Tiberius Cotton, Zelda Cotton and Hadley Reep. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00am at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park immediately following the service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mcewenfs.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

