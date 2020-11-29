1/1
Ruth A. Meighan
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Meighan
May 8, 1921 - November 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Ruth A. Meighan, 99, died on November 27, 2020 at The Stewart Health Center in Charlotte, NC. She was born May 8, 1921 in Holland, Michigan, the daughter of Albert & Grace Hoeksema.
Following graduation from Hope College and Butterworth Hospital School of Nursing in 1943, she served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy during World War II. It is during this time she met her husband, Harry. They were married in July 1946 and settled in New York, and later in Charlotte, NC.
In addition to her parents, brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and son, Richard Meighan (Eileen). Surviving children are Janet Fitzgerald (Martin) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Patricia Brady (Lewis) of Greenville, SC; Paul Meighan of Ponte Vedra, FL; Torunn Meighan of Arlington, VA; Deborah Wearn (Wilson) of Charlotte, NC; Robert Meighan (Renee) of Bluffton, SC; Mary Meighan Ingbar (David) of Minneapolis, MN; Laura Brown of Englewood, CO; Brian Meighan (Diana) of Arlington, VA; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth had a long, loving, and healthy life. She enjoyed family, tennis, croquet, bridge, and all of her grandchildren's activities.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later time.
Those who wish to remember Ruth may make a contribution in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved