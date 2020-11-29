Ruth A. Meighan
May 8, 1921 - November 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Ruth A. Meighan, 99, died on November 27, 2020 at The Stewart Health Center in Charlotte, NC. She was born May 8, 1921 in Holland, Michigan, the daughter of Albert & Grace Hoeksema.
Following graduation from Hope College and Butterworth Hospital School of Nursing in 1943, she served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy during World War II. It is during this time she met her husband, Harry. They were married in July 1946 and settled in New York, and later in Charlotte, NC.
In addition to her parents, brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and son, Richard Meighan (Eileen). Surviving children are Janet Fitzgerald (Martin) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Patricia Brady (Lewis) of Greenville, SC; Paul Meighan of Ponte Vedra, FL; Torunn Meighan of Arlington, VA; Deborah Wearn (Wilson) of Charlotte, NC; Robert Meighan (Renee) of Bluffton, SC; Mary Meighan Ingbar (David) of Minneapolis, MN; Laura Brown of Englewood, CO; Brian Meighan (Diana) of Arlington, VA; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth had a long, loving, and healthy life. She enjoyed family, tennis, croquet, bridge, and all of her grandchildren's activities.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later time.
Those who wish to remember Ruth may make a contribution in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
