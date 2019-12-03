Ruth Oliver Bagby Rogers died on November 24th in The Villages, Florida after a brief illness. Ruth was born in Charlotte Memorial Hospital on May 10th 1952 to George Lewis Bagby and Sara Jenkins Bagby who both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, James H. Rogers (Jim) and stepdaughter Jessica Rogers, her sisters, Kathrine O. Bagby and Jenks B. Trotter (John) of Charlotte and her brother George L. Bagby Jr. of St. Simons Island, Georgia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Kathrine McCall of Charlotte, Natalie Shaw (Dave) of Chapel Hill, Marty Pizzo (Tom) and John Scott Trotter (Katie) of Charlotte, Sam Bagby (Jacklyn) of Brunswick, Georgia and Tom Bagby (Jenna) of Athens, Georgia.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Loaves and Fishes, 648 Griffin Street, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28217.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2019