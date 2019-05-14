Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Caroline Kalmar Lewis. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Caroline Kalmar Lewis passed peacefully in her home in Charlotte, NC on May 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



An architect by training and a farmer through family legacy, Ruth's life was dominated by multitudes of projects, each executed to exacting detail. She honed her artistic talents through collaboration with like-minded friends, and she developed wonderful long-term friendships with many skilled craftsmen who converted her ideas into beautifully designed projects. Ruth definitely wore the tool belt in the family.



Ironically, she also loved to go junkin'. Nothing brought her greater joy than to find something nobody else would want, pay next-to-nothing for it, and turn it into something uniquely Ruth.



Through all her projects Ruth never really embraced the concept of a schedule. If forced upon her, there was always justifiable extension. Life, itself, was the only project she ever finished early - the timing uncharacteristically outside of her control.



Ruth took care of "her people," people from diverse walks of life. It was through this generosity of spirit that Ruth demonstrated loyalty and unconditional love and expanded the definition of family. She had a large circle of friends from all aspects of her multi-faceted life. To know Ruth, was to love Ruth.



At her core, Ruth's most cherished role was being a mother. With her two daughters, she loved to spend time at the beach, tell funny stories, and participate in the making of the very stories that will survive her.



She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Richard Alan Lewis of Charlotte, NC; her two daughters, Caroline Elizabeth Lewis of New York City, and Sara Reid Lewis of Charlotte, NC; her sister, Laura Kalmar of Wrightsville Beach, NC; and her brother, Walter Kalmar, of Hampstead, NC.



Ruth was predeceased by her father, John Nicholas Kalmar and her mother, Claire Reid Kalmar.



A memorial service and celebration of Ruth's life will be held in the sanctuary of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception in Oxford Hall to follow.



Another memorial service and celebration of Ruth's life will also be held in the Airlie Gardens Chapel in Wrightsville Beach, NC at a date to be determined, with a lively party afterwards in Ruth's honor at The Surf Club in Wrightsville Beach, NC. All friends and family are welcome.



Interment will be held at a private service at the Kalmar Farm family cemetery in Faison, NC.



The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of H3 Healthcare for their exemplary level of care and advocacy, and to the countless friends who gave their love and support.



In lieu of flowers, donations of friendship, love and financial assistance, as appropriate, may be made from your heart to people you encounter who are struggling.

