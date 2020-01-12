Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Edmiston Hunter. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Edmiston Hunter died January 8, 2020 at Sharon Towers in Charlotte. She was born February 14,1921 in Rowan County, NC to the late Perl Gray Edmiston and Sara Brown Edmiston.



Upon graduation from Boyden High School, Salisbury, NC she enrolled in Queens College (now University) graduating in 1942. While a student, she distinguished herself as a leader in many phases of college life, and these interests continued for years after her graduation. She twice served as president of the National Alumnae Association, was a charter member of the Friends of the Library, was on the Queens College Board of Trustees for twenty four years, serving as secretary for nine years. In 1976 she received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award; she was also presented with the Alumnae Service Award.



The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have been the fortunate recipients of her support. She was a former member of the Mint Museum of Art, serving as a member of the Board of Directors. She was also on the Board of Directors of Latta House and active in the work of the Mecklenburg Historical Association. She served as a Girl Scout leader and was also a leader of the 4H Club of Mecklenburg County. She was a founding member of the Steele Creek Literary Society.



As a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, she was elected president of the Women of the Church and received the Honorary Life Membership award for her significant contributions to the organization. She was also a Sunday School teacher, a circle leader, and an advisor to the youth of the church. Her influence extended to areas beyond the local church as she worked as the assistant to the Director of Religion in the Synod of North Carolina following her graduation from college.



The roles that she valued most in life were that of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty four years, Harvey Bradford Hunter, her brothers Jim Brown Edmiston and Ed Gray Edmiston and her sister Nell Edmiston Bruner. Surviving are her daughters, Sara Anne Hunter Hunter and her husband John Edgar Hunter III of Raleigh, NC; Mary Jane Hunter LaFave and her husband David Michael LaFave of Saluda, NC and her son, David Bradford Hunter and his wife Mary Stuart Hankins Hunter of Columbia, SC. Also surviving her are her grandchildren; John Bradford Hunter and Sara Carson Hunter of Raleigh, NC, Kara Bradford Guidry and her husband, Dr. Matthew Leith Guidry of Atlanta, GA, Gray Bradford Hunter of Columbia, SC, Elizabeth Stuart Hunter and her wife, Allison Christina Gardner of New York, NY, stepgrandson, David Owen LaFave and his wife Melissa Braithwaite LaFave of London, England, and her two great-grandsons; James Bradford Guidry and William Leith Guidry of Atlanta, GA. Michelle and Peter Braun of Charlotte, who were like family, also survive her as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



The family expresses its deep gratitude to Sharon Towers Health Care and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region staffs and especially to her caregivers, Trina Winston, Hazel Wright and Christine Fox who provided tremendous love and support over the years.



A private committal service will be held at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 York Rd., Charlotte, NC 28278 or the .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Ruth Edmiston Hunter died January 8, 2020 at Sharon Towers in Charlotte. She was born February 14,1921 in Rowan County, NC to the late Perl Gray Edmiston and Sara Brown Edmiston.Upon graduation from Boyden High School, Salisbury, NC she enrolled in Queens College (now University) graduating in 1942. While a student, she distinguished herself as a leader in many phases of college life, and these interests continued for years after her graduation. She twice served as president of the National Alumnae Association, was a charter member of the Friends of the Library, was on the Queens College Board of Trustees for twenty four years, serving as secretary for nine years. In 1976 she received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award; she was also presented with the Alumnae Service Award.The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have been the fortunate recipients of her support. She was a former member of the Mint Museum of Art, serving as a member of the Board of Directors. She was also on the Board of Directors of Latta House and active in the work of the Mecklenburg Historical Association. She served as a Girl Scout leader and was also a leader of the 4H Club of Mecklenburg County. She was a founding member of the Steele Creek Literary Society.As a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, she was elected president of the Women of the Church and received the Honorary Life Membership award for her significant contributions to the organization. She was also a Sunday School teacher, a circle leader, and an advisor to the youth of the church. Her influence extended to areas beyond the local church as she worked as the assistant to the Director of Religion in the Synod of North Carolina following her graduation from college.The roles that she valued most in life were that of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty four years, Harvey Bradford Hunter, her brothers Jim Brown Edmiston and Ed Gray Edmiston and her sister Nell Edmiston Bruner. Surviving are her daughters, Sara Anne Hunter Hunter and her husband John Edgar Hunter III of Raleigh, NC; Mary Jane Hunter LaFave and her husband David Michael LaFave of Saluda, NC and her son, David Bradford Hunter and his wife Mary Stuart Hankins Hunter of Columbia, SC. Also surviving her are her grandchildren; John Bradford Hunter and Sara Carson Hunter of Raleigh, NC, Kara Bradford Guidry and her husband, Dr. Matthew Leith Guidry of Atlanta, GA, Gray Bradford Hunter of Columbia, SC, Elizabeth Stuart Hunter and her wife, Allison Christina Gardner of New York, NY, stepgrandson, David Owen LaFave and his wife Melissa Braithwaite LaFave of London, England, and her two great-grandsons; James Bradford Guidry and William Leith Guidry of Atlanta, GA. Michelle and Peter Braun of Charlotte, who were like family, also survive her as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.The family expresses its deep gratitude to Sharon Towers Health Care and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region staffs and especially to her caregivers, Trina Winston, Hazel Wright and Christine Fox who provided tremendous love and support over the years.A private committal service will be held at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Historic Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 York Rd., Charlotte, NC 28278 or the .Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations