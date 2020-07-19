Ruth Elizabeth Lanier Benbow, age 103, passed away July 16, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Mrs. Benbow was born in High Point, NC on December 10, 1916, the daughter of William Nathaniel and Lou Lanier and grew up on a family farm in Seagrove, NC. As an adult, she resided in Asheboro, NC until 2006 when she moved to Denver, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and step great grandson Asher Finley.
She is survived by her son RIchard Maurice Benbow and his wife Bonnie of Yardley, PA and daughter Elizabeth Benbow Finley and her husband Robert of Denver, NC; grandchildren Nathaniel Benbow of Yardley, PA and Samantha Benbow of Bensalem, PA and step grandchildren Shawn Finley (Leah) of Denver, NC and Kelly Finley (Kevin Krauz) of Charlotte, NC; great grandsons Elias Benbow of New Orleans, LA and Julian Smith of Bensalem, PA, step great granddaughter Grace Ulloa of Charlotte and step great grandsons Ryerson and Levi Finley of Denver, NC.
Ruth was a homemaker all her life, with some employment at Sapona and Stedman manufacturing companies. She was a long-time member of Asheboro United Church of Christ. Her biggest joy was her family, whom she loved beyond measure. She enjoyed flower gardening, tending orchids and baking cakes, especially coconut cake. She was blessed with a sharp mind her entire life, was an inspiration to many and was loved by everyone who knew her.
A private funeral will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 at Pugh Funeral Home In Asheboro, NC. The video of the funeral can be viewed after the service on the Pugh Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either: American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, (online at https://www.lung.org/
); or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018, (online at https://www.lls.org/
).