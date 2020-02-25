Mrs. Thompson, 100, passed away in Staten Island, NY on February 22, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1919 in Phillipsburg, NJ, the daughter of the late Jacob and Emily Botticelli Storm, and beloved wife of her late husband, Ryland Ford Thompson. Ruth was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Storm Frew and Sister Helen Marie Storm.
Ruth was retired from the accounting department of Celanese. Ruth and her husband owned and operated Thompson's Bootery and Bloomery in Charlotte for many years. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.
She is survived by her nephew, William J. Frew, Jr. of Staten Island, NY; her grandniece, Kristie A. Reilly of Long Beach, NY; and her grandnephew, William J. Frew, III of La Jolla, CA.
A Catholic prayer service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 27th in the Chapel of Harry and Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte, with Deacon Peter Duca offering.
Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 25, 2020