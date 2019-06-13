Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ellis Arant, 82, of Matthews, died Sunday, June 9, 2019; through the blessing of hospice, she was able to be at home, with her husband of 61 years, by her side.



Ruth, one of eight children, was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 8, 1937, to William Gordon Ellis and Gertha Gay Bridges Ellis. She grew up there, graduating from Cleveland County Earle #3 High School. On May 10, 1958, she married Larry Clinton Arant in Monroe, NC. Ruth started work at Southern Bell in 1955 as an operator, and was quickly promoted to Public Relations Supervisor, where she gave 27 years of service. After retirement, Ruth enjoyed many years of service, including time on The County Board of Adjustments and The Board of Elections, and serving as the President of Northeast Tool, the family business.



Ruth was witty, giving, and graceful, and she was blessed with numerous musical abilities. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, and led many church choir programs. She also enjoyed singing and playing for gospel quartets. What she most enjoyed, however, was spending time with family and friends. Her kind and humorous spirit were a blessing to all who knew her.



Ruth is survived by her husband, Larry, of Matthews; her son, Rusty (wife Pam) Arant of Mint Hill; her grandchildren: Joshua (wife Carol) Arant and their children James and Elizabeth of Raleigh, NC; Aaron (wife Marion) Arant and their son Mac of Charlotte; her brother, William Yancey Ellis of Shelby; and a sister, Martha Ellis Askins of Charlotte. Ruth is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by five siblings.



Ruth's family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for her and for them. Friends may call upon the family beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 14, at First Baptist Church Matthews, 185 South Trade Street, Matthews, 28105. At 2:30, a service celebrating the life, love and blessing of Ruth will be led by Pastor Ron Gregory. Following the service, Ruth will be taken in formal procession to her final place of earthly rest at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Charlotte, 28227.





