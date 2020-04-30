Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ford (Ford) Denhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Ruth Ford Denhart, 98, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Zanesville, passed away Sat. April 25, 2020. She was born on Sept. 8, 1921 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Don Colburn Ford and Lulu Denny Ford. She married Paul R. Denhart in Oct. 1948. She attended Zanesville High School graduating in 1937. She then attended Denison University graduating with a Bachelor of Art Degree in Education in 1941. She obtained a Masters of Art Degree in Education from the Ohio State University in 1948. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She taught school for two years in Solon, Ohio after graduation before returning to Zanesville to teach social studies at Roosevelt Junior High School. After raising her three children, she obtained a second masters degree and returned to the classroom to teach at Grover Cleveland Junior High School finally retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Zanesville, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Sanibel, Florida, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Delta Kappa Gamma Professional Sorority.She is survived by one son Charles "Chuck" Ford Denhart. Two daughters Deborah Denhart Kappers and Christine Denhart Dargusch. Granddaughters Alicia Susan Kappers Razzak, Blair Denhart Dargusch Davenport. Grandsons Andrew Paul Kappers, Robert Ford Kappers, William Benson Dargusch, Benson David Dargusch and six great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. James Episcopal Church in Zanesville.

