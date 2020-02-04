Ruth Glass Bendel, 97, a former longtime resident of Charlotte, NC, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Abingdon, VA.
She was a graduate of King's Business College and Virginia Intermont College. Mrs. Bendel was retired from the Social Security Administration after 30 years of service. Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC. She was an active volunteer in her church and the Charlotte area for many years, including fifty-two years, winning numerous awards and providing leadership with the Charlotte Rose Society.
She was predeceased by her parents, Julia Elizabeth Glass and Shelley Carl Glass; husbands, William Bewley Kluttz and William Robert Bendel, Jr. and sisters, Mary Goldsmith, Helen DuShane and Lucy Lloyd, as well as nephew William Craig.
She is survived by nephew, Robert (& Dede) Goldsmith, Abingdon, VA; niece, Alice Craig, Charlotte, NC; niece, Virginia (& Al) Vasquez of Tucson, AZ; nephew, Doug DuShane of San Antonio, TX; numerous great nieces and nephews.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, VA, (www.frostfuneralhome.com) assisted the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 4, 2020