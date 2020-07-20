1/1
Ruth Gregory Douglas
Ruth Gregory Douglas passed away peacefully July 14, 2020 at home in Charlotte, NC at the age of 93.

Born in Kershaw, SC on November 12, 1926, she was a beloved mother and grandmother. She graduated from Kings Business College in 18 months and then worked at Carolina Paperboard Company for 44 years as Comptroller. Mrs. Douglas was a member of Amity Presbyterian Church for 50 years and was the first female deacon. She was a cub scout den mother and also served on the Meals on Wheels program. At church meetings, she often furnished the flowers for their meetings. As a member of the local garden club, she often had Yard of the Month in her neighborhood. Ruth has two sons, Jim (special friend, Nancy Skidmore) and David Douglas, of Charlotte and two granddaughters, Tammy Douglas and Bonny Rayon.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Home Instead Senior Care for their devoted care given to our mom for the past 3 years. Due to current COVID19 conditions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
