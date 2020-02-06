Ruth H. Gillard, 109, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020 in Accordius Health at Charlotte. Born November 22, 1910 in Charlotte, she was the daughter of John P. and Nannie Lucille (Springs) Hunter. She married Christian "Charles" Gillard on May 28, 1939 in Danville, VA.
Ruth was a graduate of Second Ward High School and Virginia State University where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Education. A member of Little Rock AME Zion Church, Ruth participated in numerous auxiliaries until her health declined. She retired from the Mecklenburg County School System after numerous years of employment.
An avid reader, Ruth enjoyed ceramics, puzzles, gardening, cooking, basketball and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her grandson, Christian (Claytonya) McCain; great-granchildren, Christian Jr., Kristin, Shakema and Lexus McCain; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Constance McCain; sister, Lucille Jones; and her niece, Mary "Hannah" Mendinghall.
Funeral service 12 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Visitation 11a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2020