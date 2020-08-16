Ruth Hatley McCoy passed into eternal rest on August 12, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Hurley DeBerry and Martha Almond Hatley. Ruth married James Labon McCoy, Sr. on May 1, 1943. Their marriage was always a special relationship that others admired. They were together for over 72 years until his death on November 11, 2015.
Ruth and Jim met when she threw a softball that hit Jim in the head. Given that Ruth lettered in three sports in high school, one has to wonder if Jim caught her eye and she decided to get his attention. Since Jim would be shipping out to the Pacific soon, they wanted to get married. Their parents were obviously opposed, so the couple saved their gas ration cards and drove to York, SC to be married in secret. Their secret was discovered through an unlikely chain of letters that passed through a relative already serving in Iceland. They were together for a short time before Jim shipped out and, once he returned, were never separated again.
Ruth will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful person who loved her family, her church, and all her friends. She and her husband joined Hickory Grove Baptist Church in June of 1960, and much of their life revolved around the church. Ruth enjoyed her LOVE Sunday School Class, and through the years she worked in the Sunday School nursery with two-year olds and served as a Girl's Auxiliary leader with 14-year olds. She and her husband enjoyed working on the Counting Committee, visiting home-bound shut-ins, volunteered for many worthy projects and loved being a member of the Christiannaires, the Senior Adult Choir.
Ruth worked as secretary for Bonnie Cone at Charlotte College when Miss Cone was actively pursuing the college becoming a part of the University of North Carolina. She later went to work for the corporate office of the Belk organization as an executive assistant, and was there for 25 years. She was a member of the Independence Chapter of the American Business Women's Association and received the "Woman of the Year" award in 1975, the year she was president.
When you said "go", Ruth went! She and Jim loved to travel; they visited many European countries and most of the USA states, including Alaska and Hawaii. They also took many trips with the church senior adults. Some of her other interests included reading and Bible study, knitting, playing Bridge, getting together with friends and going out to eat. Her infectious laugh made her such a joy to be with.
Ruth dearly loved her family and is survived by sons, James L. McCoy, Jr. "Jim" (and wife Anne), Ronald W. McCoy "Ron" (and wife Sheila), grandchildren Martha Anne Krisko (and husband Jon), James L. McCoy, III "Labon" (and wife Katie) and three great-grandchildren Jackson Christopher Krisko, James Sawyer Krisko and Mariel Laurel McCoy (Mira). In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, Clyde W. Hatley (wife Annie), and Van M. Hatley (wife Linda).
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park. McEwen Funeral Services in Mint Hill are handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region or Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
