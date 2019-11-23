Mrs. Prince, 91, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's. A native of Chatham County, NC, Mrs. Prince resided in Charlotte since 1951. She was the daughter of the late Pearlman J. Hobson and Verdie Pickard Hobson of Siler City, NC.
She was last employed by Mecklenburg County Tax Office prior to retiring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Junie E. Prince; son-in-law Billy Greene and daughter-in-law Robin Prince.
Mrs. Prince is survived her four children, Regina Greene , Rebecca Wilson and her husband Gary, June Thulin and Stephen Prince; five grandchildren, Sherry Lee, Stephen Greene, Crystal Wilson, Jennifer Pearson and Keara Prince; and seven great-grandchildren, Aaron Lee, Courtney Lee, Jacob Lee, Emma Lee, Alyssa Williams, Chino Pearson and Memphis Pearson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.
Funeral service will be private.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 23, 2019