Ruth Pickard, 100, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away February 11, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, NC in 1918.
Ruth was a graduate of Queens College in Charlotte and soon after, she married Bill Pickard. Ruth worked for American Airlines and the Navy, in an administrative capacity. Bill joined the Army and Air Force Motion Pictures Service and his work took them to Germany, Japan, and Washington DC. Ruth enjoyed her friends, flower arranging, and working for her Methodist church. She was always willing to help and do for others. She will always be loved by her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughter and granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, 4426 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 15, 2019